Sunil Chhetri: Would be great to play Asian Cup at home

A near-capacity crowd at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata witnessed the Indian national football team qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals in style, beating Hong Kong 4-0 on Tuesday night

Sunil Chhetri

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri says the side would love to play the AFC Asian Cup on home soil with the star forward confessing to “hitting my peak” at 37.

A near-capacity crowd at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata witnessed the Indian national football team qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals in style, beating Hong Kong 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Also Read: WAGs offered a fortune to star in Netflix documentary during football World Cup

Impressed by the huge turnout for their last qualifying game despite heavy rains, Chhetri expressed his desire to play the finals in India.

“The kind of form we are in, we would have loved to play at home. The way the fans are coming up and supporting us in numbers, it would be great to play here,” said Chhetri after India secured a second straight qualification to the Asian Cup for the first time in history.

China had withdrawn as hosts keeping the fluid Covid-19 situation in the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever