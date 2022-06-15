Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > WAGs offered a fortune to star in Netflix documentary during football World Cup

WAGs offered a fortune to star in Netflix documentary during football World Cup

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Cameras will follow WAGs as they will juggle their personal and professional commitments and the needs of their partners during the event

WAGs offered a fortune to star in Netflix documentary during football World Cup

Sasha Attwood and Dani Dyer


World Cup

According to The Sun, Optomen TV has asked many wives and girlfriends of footballers to be a part of the show in the build-up to the tournament. But the move could be a cause of concern to England boss Gareth Southgate. 




Also Read: UEFA Nations League: Croatia beat France, wins by 1-0


Cameras will follow WAGs as they will juggle their personal and professional commitments and the needs of their partners during the event. It will also film them during their World Cup stay in Qatar in November and December. 

The WAGs who were approached include Jarrod Bowen’s girlfriend Dani Dyer,  Jack Grealish’s  partner Sasha Attwood and Luke Shaw’s wife Anouska Santos.

football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK