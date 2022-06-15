WAGs offered a fortune to star in Netflix documentary during football World Cup

Cameras will follow WAGs as they will juggle their personal and professional commitments and the needs of their partners during the event

Sasha Attwood and Dani Dyer

World Cup.

According to The Sun, Optomen TV has asked many wives and girlfriends of footballers to be a part of the show in the build-up to the tournament. But the move could be a cause of concern to England boss Gareth Southgate.

Cameras will follow WAGs as they will juggle their personal and professional commitments and the needs of their partners during the event. It will also film them during their World Cup stay in Qatar in November and December.

The WAGs who were approached include Jarrod Bowen’s girlfriend Dani Dyer, Jack Grealish’s partner Sasha Attwood and Luke Shaw’s wife Anouska Santos.