Australia qualify for 5th consecutive FIFA World Cup, beat Peru 5-4 on penalties

Australia's players celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off qualifiers against Peru. Pic/AFP

Australia overcame a resolute Peru side to gain qualification into the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 90 minutes and extra time weren't enough to separate both team, with the score at 0-0 when penalties began. Eventually, the Socceroos won the game 5-4 from the spot. This will be the fifth consecutive appearance for the Socceroos in the FIFA World Cup.

Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne proved to be the star of the match. He came off the bench to replace skipper Mat Ryan in the dying seconds of extra time, and denied Alex Valera from the spot.

"I'm not a hero," Redmayne said. "I just played my role like everyone else did tonight. I'm not going to take credit for this."

Swapping Ryan for Redmayne was a gutsy move by the Socceroos coach Graham Arnold. Redmayne had only played 2 international matches prior to this. But the gamble paid off in the end.

Redmayne's out-of-the-box tactics to distract the Peru players who stepped up to take the spot kicks worked.

"Andrew Redmayne is a very good penalty saver," an emotional Arnold said in a post-match TV interview, explaining that he made the change to put a "bit of uncertainty into their brains, get into the mental aspect of Peru."

Australia had a gruelling qualifying campaign, they needed to take the long route to make it football's main event. Having mostly played away matches due to travel restrictions, they finished third in their group behind Saudi Arabia and Japan. They had to then beat UAE in the Asian playoffs to tee up the game against Peru.

"I'm just so proud of the players," Arnold said. Really, no one knows what these boys have been through to get here. It was so hard, the whole campaign. The way they've stuck at it. The way they've committed themselves to it is incredible. Twenty World Cup qualifiers, 16 away from home. It's been tough, but we did it."

The dramatic end to the game was unlike the overall match itself. Australia were the dominant side, creating most of the chances but failing to put the ball in the back of the net.

The closest Peru came to scoring was early in the second half of extra time. Substitute Edison Flores hit the woodwork, nearly sending the Peruvian fans in the stadium into raptures.

"This is a very hard moment," Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese said. I had the dream of seeing our flag once again in the World Cup. I am still proud of this team. Now we have to give them support, some teammates are really struggling now. Australia did its part and deserved it."

"This idea was floated pre-selection that this (shootout) might eventuate in these kinds of circumstances," Redmayne said of his contentious selection.

Australia will be placed in Group D of the FIFA World Cup, along with France, Denmark, and Tunisia.

(With inputs from AP)