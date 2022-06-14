Breaking News
UEFA Nations League: Croatia ends France's hopes of reaching semi-finals, wins by 1-0

Updated on: 14 June,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The French team, brimming with insane amounts of talent, sit at the bottom of Group A1 with just 2 points from 4 games.

Presnel Kimpembe challenges Croatia's forward Ante Budimir during the game between France vs Croatia. Pic/AFP


France's disastrous UEFA Nations League campaign continues. The 2020 World Cup winners were beaten 1-0 by Croatia, thus effectively ending France's hopes of making it into the semi-finals of the competition.

The French team, brimming with insane amounts of talent, sit at the bottom of Group A1 with just 2 points from 4 games.




Croatia got on the score sheet in the first 5 minutes, after Ibrahima Konate brought down Ante Budimir in the box. Real Madrid star and Croatia skipper Luka Modric stepped up to take the penalty and scored. This was his 22nd international goal in 152 appearances.


Kylian Mbappe tried to get France level on a couple of occasions but was denied comfortably by the Croatian goalkeeper Ivica Ivusic. Antoine Griezmann's late cameo appearance was also to no avail.

Croatia's win took them to second place in the group with a tally of 4 points. The group is topped by Denmark who have 9 points.

(With inputs from ANI)

