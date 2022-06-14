Breaking News
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India face Hong Kong with eye on top spot

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  Kolkata
This match will determine the direct qualifiers for next year's continental finals. Winners of the six qualifying groups advance, and will be joined by the five best runners-up

India will look to end the final leg of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on a high against Hong Kong in a battle for Group D top spot on Tuesday. With two wins each, both teams have six points, but Hong Kong are ahead on goal difference.

This match will determine the direct qualifiers for next year’s continental finals. Winners of the six qualifying groups advance, and will be joined by the five best runners-up.


