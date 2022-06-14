AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India face Hong Kong with eye on top spot

This match will determine the direct qualifiers for next year’s continental finals. Winners of the six qualifying groups advance, and will be joined by the five best runners-up

Representational images. Pic/iStock

India will look to end the final leg of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on a high against Hong Kong in a battle for Group D top spot on Tuesday. With two wins each, both teams have six points, but Hong Kong are ahead on goal difference.

Also Read: We back ourselves against Hong Kong: Sunil Chhetri

This match will determine the direct qualifiers for next year’s continental finals. Winners of the six qualifying groups advance, and will be joined by the five best runners-up.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever