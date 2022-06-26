Ex-Manchester United star Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby County manager

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Derby
AP , PTI |

The Manchester United and England star joined the team in January 2020 as player-coach and ended that year in temporary charge following Phillip Cocu’s departure

Wayne Rooney. Pic/AFP


Wayne Rooney has resigned as Derby manager after 18 months in charge and on the same day the club appeared to have sorted out its financial difficulties.

The Manchester United and England star joined the team in January 2020 as player-coach and ended that year in temporary charge following Phillip Cocu’s departure.


