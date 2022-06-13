Breaking News
US judge dismisses rape suit against Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated on: 13 June,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP

Judge Jennifer Dorsey threw out the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga, a former model and teacher, who alleged she was assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo. File Pic


A US district judge has dismissed a rape lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, castigating the legal team behind the complaint. 

Judge Jennifer Dorsey threw out the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga, a former model and teacher, who alleged she was assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.


