Brace from Edinson Cavani helps Uruguay rout Panama 5-0

Nicolas de la Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi added second-half goals as Uruguay gave their fans a reason to celebrate

Edinson Cavani after scoring against Panama on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay cruised to a 5-0 win over Panama in their international friendly here on Saturday.

The outgoing Manchester United striker opened the scoring in the 39th minute at the Centenario stadium with a low finish after Giorgian Arrascaeta’s assist.

Also Read: UEFA Nations League: Switzerland shock a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal 1-0

Cavani doubled the lead just after half-time by converting a penalty after he was brought down by Alex Rodriguez.

Nicolas de la Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi added second-half goals as Uruguay gave their fans a reason to celebrate in the team’s last home match before the World Cup.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever