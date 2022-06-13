Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Mumbai: Hotel staffers held for procuring spurious liquor in Andheri
Mumbai sees 1,803 new Covid-19 cases, deaths jump to 7 in 12 days
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Brace from Edinson Cavani helps Uruguay rout Panama 5-0

Brace from Edinson Cavani helps Uruguay rout Panama 5-0

Updated on: 13 June,2022 09:18 AM IST  |  Montevideo (Uruguay)
IANS |

Top

Nicolas de la Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi added second-half goals as Uruguay gave their fans a reason to celebrate

Brace from Edinson Cavani helps Uruguay rout Panama 5-0

Edinson Cavani after scoring against Panama on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay cruised to a 5-0 win over Panama in their international friendly here on Saturday.

The outgoing Manchester United striker opened the scoring in the 39th minute at the Centenario stadium with a low finish after Giorgian Arrascaeta’s assist.




Also Read: UEFA Nations League: Switzerland shock a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal 1-0


Cavani doubled the lead just after half-time by converting a penalty after he was brought down by Alex Rodriguez.

Nicolas de la Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi added second-half goals as Uruguay gave their fans a reason to celebrate in the team’s last home match before the World Cup.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester united uruguay sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK