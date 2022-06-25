Football star Thibaut Courtois enjoys summer break with fiancee Mishel Gerzig

Breaking News
25 June,2022
Thibaut Courtois with fiancee Mishel Gerzig


Belgian football star Thibaut Courtois, 30, is making the most of his summer break with fiancee Mishel Gerzig, 25, in Europe.  

According to The Sun, Real Madrid’s Courtois was photographed sharing a passionate kiss with Gerzig  aboard a yacht in Ibiza.




Before their trip to Ibiza, the couple enjoyed their time in Mykonos, Greece, with friends. They shared loved-up pictures on their respective social media accounts. 

Just after winning Champions League, the 6ft 5inches, goalkeeper proposed to Gerzig on a yacht. The couple have been in a relationship since last year.

