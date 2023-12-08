Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Mumbai: BMC reissues aviary tender after poor response to first one
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > France superstar Paul Pogba faces 4 year ban for doping

France superstar Paul Pogba faces 4-year ban for doping

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Rome
Agencies |

Top

Pogba, 30, was provisionally suspended in September after he tested positive for testosterone. A month later a B sample confirmed the presence of the substance

France superstar Paul Pogba faces 4-year ban for doping

Paul Pogba. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
France superstar Paul Pogba faces 4-year ban for doping
x
00:00

France’s World Cup winner Paul Pogba is facing the possibility of a lengthy ban after Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal called for a four-year suspension for the Juventus midfielder, a club source told AFP on Thursday.


Also Read: Boss Ten Hag ‘very pleased’ with Man Utd’s 2-1 win over Chelsea


Pogba, 30, was provisionally suspended in September after he tested positive for testosterone. A month later a B sample confirmed the presence of the substance. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

paul pogba football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK