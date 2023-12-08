France superstar Paul Pogba faces 4-year ban for doping

Pogba, 30, was provisionally suspended in September after he tested positive for testosterone. A month later a B sample confirmed the presence of the substance

Paul Pogba. Pic/AFP

France’s World Cup winner Paul Pogba is facing the possibility of a lengthy ban after Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal called for a four-year suspension for the Juventus midfielder, a club source told AFP on Thursday.

Pogba, 30, was provisionally suspended in September after he tested positive for testosterone. A month later a B sample confirmed the presence of the substance.

