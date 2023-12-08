Breaking News
Boss Ten Hag ‘very pleased’ with Man Utd’s 2-1 win over Chelsea

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Manchester
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said his side sent a message with a 2-1 win over Chelsea to ease the pressure on the Dutchman. 


Ten Hag got the response he desired after a dreadful display in a 0-1 defeat by Newcastle on Saturday as Scott McTominay’s double rewarded arguably United’s best performance of the season with three points. “We deserved this. We wanted to send this message to crowd, but this is also our style,” said Ten Hag. 


Also Read: Klopp slams TV presenter for kick-off comment


Scott McTominay after scoring his and Man United’s second goal on Wednesday. Pic/AFPScott McTominay after scoring his and Man United’s second goal on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

A sixth win in eight league games lifts United up to sixth and within three points of champions Manchester City in fourth. Despite shelling out over £1 billion ($1.26 billion) on new players in three transfer windows, Chelsea remain down in 10th. Just five wins in his first 15 league games in charge has put Mauricio Pochettino in the spotlight. But the former Tottenham boss used a lengthy injury list as mitigation for his slow start at Stamford Bridge. “We are a different project. We are not going to change what we have been saying from the beginning of the season,” said Pochettino. 

“Even with the players fit it would be difficult, but now with players out, it is very, very difficult.”

