Boss Ten Hag ‘very pleased’ with Man Utd’s 2-1 win over Chelsea

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said his side sent a message with a 2-1 win over Chelsea to ease the pressure on the Dutchman.

Ten Hag got the response he desired after a dreadful display in a 0-1 defeat by Newcastle on Saturday as Scott McTominay’s double rewarded arguably United’s best performance of the season with three points. “We deserved this. We wanted to send this message to crowd, but this is also our style,” said Ten Hag.

Scott McTominay after scoring his and Man United’s second goal on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

“Very pleased with the number of chances we created. It was very enjoyable for the fans to watch us play.”

A sixth win in eight league games lifts United up to sixth and within three points of champions Manchester City in fourth. Despite shelling out over £1 billion ($1.26 billion) on new players in three transfer windows, Chelsea remain down in 10th. Just five wins in his first 15 league games in charge has put Mauricio Pochettino in the spotlight. But the former Tottenham boss used a lengthy injury list as mitigation for his slow start at Stamford Bridge. “We are a different project. We are not going to change what we have been saying from the beginning of the season,” said Pochettino.

“Even with the players fit it would be difficult, but now with players out, it is very, very difficult.”

