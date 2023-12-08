Klopp slams TV presenter for kick-off comment

Klopp was furious when Amazon Prime Video presenter Marcus Buckland mentioned to the Liverpool boss that his team were next in action against Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday

Jurgen Klopp blasted an “ignorant” television presenter for making a joke about Liverpool’s next game after Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United being on a Saturday lunchtime.

Klopp was furious when Amazon Prime Video presenter Marcus Buckland mentioned to the Liverpool boss that his team were next in action against Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The German was speaking in a post-match pitchside interview following Liverpool’s 2-0 success against United in the Premier League on Wednesday. Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai at Bramall Lane moved Liverpool within two points of leaders Arsenal. But Klopp’s mood soured when Buckland joked about Liverpool being back in action in the manager’s “favourite kick-off time” against Crystal Palace for the 1230 GMT kick-off.

Klopp has previously complained about Liverpool playing early on Saturdays after Wednesday evening fixtures. Interrupting Buckland, he said: “That’s really brave to make a joke about that. I realise you don’t understand it as well and you work in football so why should I explain it again? If you make a joke out of that, you are ignorant.”

