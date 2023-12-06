My feeling today is we will win the Premier League, if you ask me. If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we are going to win it again,” he said

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article 'We will win Premier League': Man City manager Guardiola x 00:00

A bullish Pep Guardiola says he believes Manchester City will win a record fourth consecutive Premier League title despite a three-match winless run.

The defending champions have drawn their past three league games, against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, and are three points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of Wednesday’s match at Aston Villa. The City boss said despite their stumbles he was confident his men were on track to become the first team in English top-flight history to win four league titles in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 'We are one game away': Pep Guardiola ahead of Champions League final against Inter

“The motivation is to do it better. We have to do much better. We have to try and not concede chances, or goals. My feeling today is we will win the Premier League, if you ask me. If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we are going to win it again,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever