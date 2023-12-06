Breaking News
'We will win Premier League': Man City manager Guardiola

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

My feeling today is we will win the Premier League, if you ask me. If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we are going to win it again,” he said

Pep Guardiola

A bullish Pep Guardiola says he believes Manchester City will win a record fourth consecutive Premier League title despite a three-match winless run. 


The defending champions have drawn their past three league games, against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, and are three points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of Wednesday’s match at Aston Villa. The City boss said despite their stumbles he was confident his men were on track to become the first team in English top-flight history to win four league titles in a row.


“The motivation is to do it better. We have to do much better. We have to try and not concede chances, or goals. My feeling today is we will win the Premier League, if you ask me. If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we are going to win it again,” he said.

