Liverpool’s late show

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his winner against Fulham on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool produced a sensational finish to beat Fulham in a seven-goal thriller on Sunday as high-flying Aston Villa battled back to draw against Bournemouth on a dramatic afternoon in the Premier League. Ten-man Chelsea shrugged off a red card for captain Conor Gallagher to edge Brighton 3-2 while West Ham drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace.

Champions Manchester City are in action against Tottenham later on Sunday, seeking to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to just one point. Liverpool appeared set for a rare and damaging home defeat but turned the tables on Fulham at Anfield with two late goals to close within two points of the top of the table.

Own goal by Leno

Trent Alexander-Arnold helped set Liverpool on their way in the 20th minute, crashing a free-kick off the underside of the bar and into the net via the unfortunate Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno for an own goal. But the visitors were level just four minutes later when Harry Wilson poked Antonee Robinson’s cross past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, standing in for the injured Alisson Becker.

Alexis Mac Allister produced a moment of magic to restore Liverpool’s lead, lashing a drive into the top corner from distance for his first goal for the club but Kenny Tete pounced from close range shortly before half-time to level. Fulham looked set for a sensational victory when they scored in the 80th minute, with substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid leaping highest.

Salah’s assist to Endo

However, Liverpool were not finished. Mohamed Salah blasted over from close range as the home side pushed for an equaliser, but he then turned provider for Wataru Endo, who found the net from the edge of the box in the 87th minute. A minute later they were ahead again when Alexander-Arnold drove the ball home after the ball fell to him just inside the box, sparking wild scenes at Anfield.

Chelsea recorded just their second Premier League home win of the season against Brighton, despite being reduced to 10 men before half-time. Chelsea were cruising midway through first half after goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill.

