Suarez criticises Uruguay coach Bielsa for mistreating team

Sports News > Football News

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Montevideo
AP , PTI |

The relationship between Bielsa and the players was so bad that some are considering leaving the national squad, Suárez said

Luis Suarez

Just-retired striker Luis Suarez has criticised Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa for the way he treated players during the Copa America, saying the “friction” hurts.
“There were situations at the Copa America that hurt me, but I didn’t say them for the sake of coexistence,” Suarez told the DSports TV channel.


Also Read: ‘We, The dominant team’


The relationship between Bielsa and the players was so bad that some are considering leaving the national squad, Suárez said. He retired his 17-year international career a month ago as Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer.


“You can see that players go with the team and are not enjoying themselves,” he said.

