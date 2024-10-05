‘We, The dominant team’

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  London
After 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, Liverpool boss Arne Slot says second goal would’ve broken opposition mentally but hails team’s effort; Man City, Arsenal win too

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (right) scores v Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to remain top of the Premier League as Arsenal and Manchester City came from behind to win on Saturday.


City were 3-2 victors over Fulham to stay one point behind Liverpool, alongside Arsenal who saw off Southampton 3-1. Arne Slot has now won nine of his first 10 games since succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, but was frustrated that the visitors invited a late onslaught from the winless Eagles. 


Also Read: Divanshi secures 2nd gold at Jr World Cup


Arne SlotArne Slot

Jota prodded the Reds into the lead from Cody Gakpo’s cross on nine minutes. The Portuguese international was then guilty of missing two big chances to extend Liverpool’s advantage. 

Palace failed to make them pay, but victory came at a cost for Slot as goalkeeper Alisson Becker limped off with a hamstring injury. “If you score the second you break them mentally,” said Slot. 

“All the fans kept believing in a result because it was only 1-0, even though in my opinion, we were the dominant team,” he added. 

Fresh from a dominant win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Arsenal were expected to sweep aside winless Southampton. 

But the Saints shocked the Emirates 10 minutes into the second half when Cameron Archer fired in his first Premier League goal since a summer move from Aston Villa. The lead only lasted three minutes before Kai Havertz scored for the seventh consecutive home game.

