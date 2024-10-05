Divanshi secures 2nd gold at Jr World Cup

Norway remained a distant second with 10 medals — four gold, three silver and three bronze — while China occupied third place (3-1-0)

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Indian pistol shooter Divanshi secured her second individual gold in the women’s 25m standard pistol event, leading a remarkable clean sweep in the event at the ISSF Junior World Championship here.

India’s young shooters added five more medals to their kitty, including two gold on Friday taking the tally to 21 medals to remain at the top of the standings — 13 gold, two silver and six bronze.

Divanshi dominated the event with a score of 564 out of 600, finishing ahead of teammate Parisha Gupta, who shot 559 for silver.

Manvi Jain completed the Indian sweep with a bronze-winning score of 557, marking India’s first-ever clean sweep in this competition.

