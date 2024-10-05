Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Divanshi secures 2nd gold at Jr World Cup

Divanshi secures 2nd gold at Jr World Cup

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Lima (Peru)
PTI |

Top

Norway remained a distant second with 10 medals — four gold, three silver and three bronze — while China occupied third place (3-1-0)

Divanshi secures 2nd gold at Jr World Cup

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Divanshi secures 2nd gold at Jr World Cup
x
00:00

Indian pistol shooter Divanshi secured her second individual gold in the women’s 25m standard pistol event, leading a remarkable clean sweep in the event at the ISSF Junior World Championship here.


India’s young shooters added five more medals to their kitty, including two gold on Friday taking the tally to 21 medals to remain at the top of the standings — 13 gold, two silver and six bronze.


Also Read: Carse replaces injured Stokes in England v Pak


Norway remained a distant second with 10 medals — four gold, three silver and three bronze — while China occupied third place (3-1-0).

Divanshi dominated the event with a score of 564 out of 600, finishing ahead of teammate Parisha Gupta, who shot 559 for silver.

Manvi Jain completed the Indian sweep with a bronze-winning score of 557, marking India’s first-ever clean sweep in this competition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK