Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mad in China No celebration time for victorious Alcaraz

Mad in China: No celebration time for victorious Alcaraz

Updated on: 04 October,2024 06:56 AM IST  |  Shanghai
AFP |

Top

He told reporters he had to take all his luggage to the stadium with him before the Beijing final, and only had time to do a press conference and take a shower before “running” to the airport

Mad in China: No celebration time for victorious Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
Mad in China: No celebration time for victorious Alcaraz
x
00:00

Carlos Alcaraz said Thursday he had no time to celebrate becoming the China Open champion thanks to the gruelling tennis schedule, rushing straight from the stadium to catch a flight to the ongoing Shanghai Masters. 


Alcaraz defeated World No.1 Jannik Sinner over the course of a draining three hours and 21 minutes on Wednesday night in Beijing, but by noon the next day was already at a press conference in Shanghai. The 21-year-old has previously said that the men’s tennis schedule is “going to kill us”, and that “we have to do something about it”, but on Thursday seemed to rein in his criticism. “The tennis schedule is so, so tight, we’re travelling from tournament to tournament with just one or two days before the tournament begins, so it is difficult, but we have to get used to it,” the Spaniard said. 


He told reporters he had to take all his luggage to the stadium with him before the Beijing final, and only had time to do a press conference and take a shower before “running” to the airport.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

carlos alcaraz tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK