Carse replaces injured Stokes in England v Pak

Brydon Carse. Pic/AFP

England on Saturday named pace bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse in their playing XI after regular captain Ben Stokes was ruled out from the first Test against Pakistan.

The English camp announced the playing XI for the first Test which begins here on Monday, which Stokes will miss due to a hamstring injury. Ollie Pope will continue to lead England.

