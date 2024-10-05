Breaking News
Carse replaces injured Stokes in England v Pak

Carse replaces injured Stokes in England v Pak

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Multan
PTI |

The English camp announced the playing XI for the first Test which begins here on Monday, which Stokes will miss due to a hamstring injury. Ollie Pope will continue to lead England

Brydon Carse. Pic/AFP

England on Saturday named pace bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse in their playing XI after regular captain Ben Stokes was ruled out from the first Test against Pakistan.


The English camp announced the playing XI for the first Test which begins here on Monday, which Stokes will miss due to a hamstring injury. Ollie Pope will continue to lead England.


