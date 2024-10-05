"This century is special, as we desperately wanted to win the Irani Cup": Tanush Kotian

Reigning Ranji Trophy champs clinch first Irani Cup in exactly 27 years and 15th title overall through first innings lead over Rest of India; all-rounder Tanush Kotian pulls Mumbai out of sticky first session situation on Day Five with unbeaten 114

Player-of-the-match Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan with the Irani Cup in Lucknow on Saturday

Ajinkya Rahane’s Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai team continued their winning ways by claiming the Irani Cup by beating Rest of India on the first innings at Lucknow on Saturday.

Their 15th Irani Cup triumph has come after a gap of 27 years and celebration plans at Mumbai Cricket Association’s D Road office at Churchgate have already been made.

Mumbai’s last Irani Cup win was in 1997-98 when Sanjay Manjrekar’s team outclassed Anil Kumble-led Rest at Wankhede.

Tanush Kotian with the silverware

If Sarfaraz Khan was in the spotlight for his double century in the first innings in which Mumbai piled up 537, Tanush Kotian, coming in at No.8, carved a second innings century to dash Rest’s hopes of turning the tables.

Rahane (97), Kotian (64) and Shreyas Iyer (57) helped Mumbai to post a mammoth 537 in the first innings. On Saturday, in reply to Rest’s 416, Kotian (114 not out), opener Prithvi Shaw (76) and No.10 Mohit Avasthi (51 not out) helped Mumbai declare their second innings at 329-8 for an overall lead of 450 runs, a big improvement on their overnight score of 153 for six.

Kotian, who claimed three wickets earlier, showcased his batting skills yet again to counter Rest’s bowling attack fuelled by Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain (6-121). He smashed 10 fours and a six. Pacer Avasthi and Kotian put on 158 for the ninth wicket.

“We were in a crucial situation as Sarfaraz and Shardul got out early this morning [Saturday]. Mohit and I were trying to stay at the wicket for as long as possible,” Kotian told Sunday mid-day from Lucknow.

“I think this is my best ever knock, which came at the right time, a very crucial time and this century helped us lift the Irani Cup after a long time. Yes, I did score 123 not out against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy last year when Tushar [Deshpande, who scored 123] and me put on 232 for the 10th wicket. But this century is a special one for me as we desperately wanted to win the Irani Cup after the Ranji Trophy.”

Brief scores

Mumbai 537 and 329-8d (T Kotian 114*, M Avasthi 51*, P Shaw 76; S Jain 6-121) drew with Rest of India 416