Rodrigues calls run-out reversal ‘harsh’

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Dubai
AFP |

At the end, we respect the decision of the umpire and we were okay with that. But yeah, it’s a bit harsh when Kerr herself walked out, because she knew she was out

Rodrigues calls run-out reversal ‘harsh’

Jemimah Rodrigues. Pic/PTI

Rodrigues calls run-out reversal ‘harsh’
Jemimah Rodrigues described a run-out decision which went against India as “harsh” as the Asian giants slumped to a shock defeat to New Zealand.  There was controversy in the 14th over of the New Zealand innings when India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ran out Amelia Kerr with a throw from the deep to the wicketkeeper, who whipped the bails off. However, the umpire called the batter back because the ball had been declared dead when the end of the over was called.  “At the end, we respect the decision of the umpire and we were okay with that. But yeah, it’s a bit harsh when Kerr herself walked out, because she knew she was out.”


