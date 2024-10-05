Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SL in trouble after going down to Oz

SL in trouble after going down to Oz

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Sharjah
Agencies |

Top

Earlier, batting first, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as they huffed and puffed their way to 93-7

SL in trouble after going down to Oz

Australia players after dismissing SL’s Vishmi Gunaratne on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
SL in trouble after going down to Oz
x
00:00

Defending champions Australia overcame a mighty scare to eventually beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after pacer Megan Schutt’s (3-12) probing spell set them up for a small winning target in their campaign opener on Saturday.


Set a paltry target of 94, Australia were 35-3 at the end of Powerplay, losing captain Alyssa Healy (4), Georgia Wareham (3) and Ellyse Perry (17) early in their run chase. But, a 43-run partnership between Beth Mooney (43 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (12) helped Australia go past the target with 34 balls to spare, as they made 94-4 in 14.2 overs.


Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup 2024, IND-W vs PAK-W: It’s a must-win now!


Earlier, batting first, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as they huffed and puffed their way to 93-7. Meanwhile, in another match, Bangladesh restricted England to 118 for seven in 20 overs. At the time of going to press, Bangladesh were 55-4 in 14 overs.

Brief scores
SL 93-7 in 20 overs (N Silva 29*; M Schutt 3-12, S Molineux 2-20) lost to Australia 94-4 in 14.2 overs (B Mooney 43*) by six wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

