Australia players after dismissing SL’s Vishmi Gunaratne on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article SL in trouble after going down to Oz x 00:00

Defending champions Australia overcame a mighty scare to eventually beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after pacer Megan Schutt’s (3-12) probing spell set them up for a small winning target in their campaign opener on Saturday.

Set a paltry target of 94, Australia were 35-3 at the end of Powerplay, losing captain Alyssa Healy (4), Georgia Wareham (3) and Ellyse Perry (17) early in their run chase. But, a 43-run partnership between Beth Mooney (43 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (12) helped Australia go past the target with 34 balls to spare, as they made 94-4 in 14.2 overs.

Earlier, batting first, Sri Lanka struggled big time with Nilakshika Silva top-scoring with 29 not out as they huffed and puffed their way to 93-7. Meanwhile, in another match, Bangladesh restricted England to 118 for seven in 20 overs. At the time of going to press, Bangladesh were 55-4 in 14 overs.

Brief scores

SL 93-7 in 20 overs (N Silva 29*; M Schutt 3-12, S Molineux 2-20) lost to Australia 94-4 in 14.2 overs (B Mooney 43*) by six wickets

