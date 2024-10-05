Litchfield likely to return as Australia face spin challenge

“It’s been tough missing the practice games, but I’m feeling good now. I’m excited to get back on the field and contribute to the team,” Litchfield said

Young batter Phoebe Litchfield, who sat out for both warm-up matches with groin soreness, is expected to be fit for Australia’s Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka at Sharjah on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Litchfield trained with her teammates on Thursday and is on track to be available for selection, according to cricket.com.au.

“It’s been tough missing the practice games, but I’m feeling good now. I’m excited to get back on the field and contribute to the team,” Litchfield said.

The slow and spinning Sharjah track has already posed problems for teams earlier in the tournament.

Alana King, the leg-spinner, could be in line for a recall to provide more spin options, especially given the conditions.

