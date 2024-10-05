Litchfield likely to return as Australia face spin challenge

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 October,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“It’s been tough missing the practice games, but I’m feeling good now. I’m excited to get back on the field and contribute to the team,” Litchfield said

Young batter Phoebe Litchfield, who sat out for both warm-up matches with groin soreness, is expected to be fit for Australia’s Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka at Sharjah on Saturday.


The 21-year-old Litchfield trained with her teammates on Thursday and is on track to be available for selection, according to cricket.com.au.


“It’s been tough missing the practice games, but I’m feeling good now. I’m excited to get back on the field and contribute to the team,” Litchfield said.


The slow and spinning Sharjah track has already posed problems for teams earlier in the tournament.

Alana King, the leg-spinner, could be in line for a recall to provide more spin options, especially given the conditions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

