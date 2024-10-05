Stokes doubtful for 1st Test vs Pakistan

He seems to be doing well, recovering well from his injury, [but] we don’t know just yet

Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes is still a doubtful starter for the side’s first Test against Pakistan, starting on October 7 in Multan. Stokes is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during The Hundred and missed England’s 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka, with Ollie Pope leading the team in his absence.

“I think he’s got to do a few more tests, but he’s been doing some running and stuff. He seems to be doing well, recovering well from his injury, [but] we don’t know just yet. We feel ready, whatever team comes out it will be a nice balance either way. We’ve got a really deep squad with plenty of options with the ball and with the bat as well,” said opener Zak Crawley.

