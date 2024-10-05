'Liverpool also accountable for Nunez goal drought': Slot

The Uruguayan international has scored just once this season, against Bournemouth, which was his first goal for the club since April

Arne Slot said Friday it is up to Liverpool to help misfiring forward Darwin Nunez increase his goal tally as well as the player himself.

The Uruguayan international has scored just once this season, against Bournemouth, which was his first goal for the club since April.

Slot, whose Premier League leaders travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday, defended Nunez after his latest spluttering display in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League win against Bologna.

The Liverpool boss pointed to Nunez’s lack of playing time — he has started just three games this season — as a possible reason for his malaise. Asked whether the former Benfica striker needed to work harder to adapt to his style, Slot said the responsibility lay with both the coaching staff and the player.

“It’s both,” the Dutchman said at his pre-match press conference. “I think it’s the challenge we as a staff always have to bring the best out of the individuals. So, we try to find different ways of positioning Darwin from Diogo [Jota] because they are not the same players so their teammates also adjust to the player they are playing with.

“And that’s also what I as a manager have to do and also what we are doing,” Slot added.

Nunez did have the ball in the net against Bologna but the goal was ruled out for offside. “When we bring him the chances, he’s able to score,” said Slot. “But unfortunately, we couldn’t bring him that much in a position.”

Slot has won eight of his nine games since taking over the Anfield hotseat from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are one point clear of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

