Arne's Liverpool take top slot!

Updated on: 30 September,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Wolverhampton
Agencies |

Top

While Man City and Arsenal go to “war” in EPL, Arne Slot’s Reds climb atop points table with 2-1 win over Wolverhampton; new manager believes his team have potential to excel in EPL and Champions League this season

Arne's Liverpool take top slot!

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah shoots to score against Wolves on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Arne's Liverpool take top slot!
While the footballing world’s headlines on Saturday morning spoke of a “war” brewing between Manchester City and Arsenal, it was Liverpool, who got ahead of both and, are, in fact, on top of the English Premier League. 


Salah on song


Egyptian star Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to the top of the EPL points table after slotting home a penalty to seal a 2-1 win at Wolves on Saturday night. Salah struck in the second half after Rayan Ait Nouri had cancelled out Ibrahima Konate’s opener.


Arne Slot on SaturdayArne Slot on Saturday

“If you want a war, now we war,” Man City boss Pep Guardiola had said at Friday’s press conference, reacting to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s comments after the draw between the two top sides. However, Arne Slot’s Liverpool have calmly won five of their six league games so far this season to currently sit one point clear of 
second-placed Man City. 

Dutchman Slot, who has made a strong impression at the start of the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, however, maintains that Liverpool are yet to prove themselves as contenders. “I try to be realistic, and Jurgen’s work has been incredible here. But two years ago was the last time they played the Champions League and [they] ended up fifth. Last season, without playing Europe, the players that played at the weekend had some rest. Now, we have to prove that we can do it in the Premier League and the Champions League. That’s something Liverpool’s supporters would love to see,” said Slot, whose side have reeled off four successive victories in all competitions.

Liverpool fans, packed into one side of Molineux, chanted Slot’s name as the final minutes wound down on their latest win. 

Slot, 46, has masterminded one of the best starts to a managerial reign in Liverpool history. And if they continue this even he will find it hard to deny their title chances. 

“We have to prove [ourselves] if we come up against Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea. If we can, and still be up there with Champions League included, it’s good.” 

‘Still early days’ 

“Six games into the season doesn’t give a realistic view of the table. Of course, it helps to get good results especially if you have a new manager. But if we’d have lost four out of six, life would’ve been a bit different,” he added.

Liverpool, who won the title last in 2020, host Bologna in the Champions League this week before travelling to Crystal Palace next weekend.

