Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Six time Champions League winners Bayern Munich lose 0 1 to Aston Villa in repeat of 1982 European Cup final

Six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich lose 0-1 to Aston Villa in repeat of 1982 European Cup final

Updated on: 04 October,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AFP |

Top

Bayern arrived at Villa Park unbeaten and in free-scoring form since Vincent Kompany took charge, but were stifled by Unai Emery’s gameplan and caught out when Duran latched onto Pau Torres’s long pass and fired over Neuer from long range

Six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich lose 0-1 to Aston Villa in repeat of 1982 European Cup final

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (left) is tackled by Aston Villa’s Ross Barkley during their Champions League tie in Birmingham. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich lose 0-1 to Aston Villa in repeat of 1982 European Cup final
x
00:00

Aston Villa repeated their famous 1982 European Cup final win over Bayern Munich as Jhon Duran’s winner beat the German giants 1-0 on Wednesday. The Colombian striker caught Manuel Neuer off his line 11 minutes from time to make it two wins from two games for Villa in their first experience of Champions League football for 41 years. 


Bayern arrived at Villa Park unbeaten and in free-scoring form since Vincent Kompany took charge, but were stifled by Unai Emery’s gameplan and caught out when Duran latched onto Pau Torres’s long pass and fired over Neuer from long range. 


Prince William was among the over 40,000 Villa fans who inspired Emery’s men to shrug off the vast gulf in Champions League pedigree between the sides. Just five years ago, Villa were languishing in the second tier of English football. Bayern had averaged over four goals a game in their opening seven matches under Kompany.


Villa boss Unai Emery said he knew Neuer would come off his box. “In the analysis we did of them [Bayern], we were aware how Neuer is usually always high. I knew he [Duran] would shoot because he had this in his mind too,” said Emery. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bayern Munich uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK