Bayern arrived at Villa Park unbeaten and in free-scoring form since Vincent Kompany took charge, but were stifled by Unai Emery’s gameplan and caught out when Duran latched onto Pau Torres’s long pass and fired over Neuer from long range

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (left) is tackled by Aston Villa’s Ross Barkley during their Champions League tie in Birmingham. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich lose 0-1 to Aston Villa in repeat of 1982 European Cup final x 00:00

Aston Villa repeated their famous 1982 European Cup final win over Bayern Munich as Jhon Duran’s winner beat the German giants 1-0 on Wednesday. The Colombian striker caught Manuel Neuer off his line 11 minutes from time to make it two wins from two games for Villa in their first experience of Champions League football for 41 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayern arrived at Villa Park unbeaten and in free-scoring form since Vincent Kompany took charge, but were stifled by Unai Emery’s gameplan and caught out when Duran latched onto Pau Torres’s long pass and fired over Neuer from long range.

Prince William was among the over 40,000 Villa fans who inspired Emery’s men to shrug off the vast gulf in Champions League pedigree between the sides. Just five years ago, Villa were languishing in the second tier of English football. Bayern had averaged over four goals a game in their opening seven matches under Kompany.

Villa boss Unai Emery said he knew Neuer would come off his box. “In the analysis we did of them [Bayern], we were aware how Neuer is usually always high. I knew he [Duran] would shoot because he had this in his mind too,” said Emery.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever