Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Uruguayan footballer dies after collapsing mid game

Uruguayan footballer dies after collapsing mid-game

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Montevideo
AFP |

Top

The 27-year-old collapsed in the 84th minute of a match for a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores—the most prestigious club tournament in Latin America

Uruguayan footballer dies after collapsing mid-game

Juan Izquierdo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Uruguayan footballer dies after collapsing mid-game
x
00:00

Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo of the Nacional club died in Brazil on Tuesday, five days after collapsing from a heart attack during a match against Sao Paolo, his team announced.


The 27-year-old collapsed in the 84th minute of a match for a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores—the most prestigious club tournament in Latin America.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uruguay football sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK