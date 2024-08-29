The 27-year-old collapsed in the 84th minute of a match for a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores—the most prestigious club tournament in Latin America

Juan Izquierdo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Uruguayan footballer dies after collapsing mid-game x 00:00

Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo of the Nacional club died in Brazil on Tuesday, five days after collapsing from a heart attack during a match against Sao Paolo, his team announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old collapsed in the 84th minute of a match for a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores—the most prestigious club tournament in Latin America.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever