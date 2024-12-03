Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mbappe Bellingham lead Madrid to 2 0 victory

Mbappe, Bellingham lead Madrid to 2-0 victory

Updated on: 03 December,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Top

Jude Bellingham, also the target of some fans’ criticism for recent poor play, had put Madrid ahead at the Bernabeu by converting a 30th-minute penalty

Mbappe, Bellingham lead Madrid to 2-0 victory

Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (2nd from left) celebrates his goal with teammates on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mbappe, Bellingham lead Madrid to 2-0 victory
x
00:00

Kylian Mbappe made some peace with Real Madrid’s fans. Mbappe scored in Madrid’s 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish League on Sunday to help ease the pressure on the France star.


Mbappe, who has been criticised by some supporters because of his disappointing performances since joining the Spanish powerhouse this season, found the net in the 38th minute to seal Madrid’s victory at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Mbappe was coming off a lacklustre outing — which included a missed penalty kick — against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.


Jude Bellingham, also the target of some fans’ criticism for recent poor play, had put Madrid ahead at the Bernabeu by converting a 30th-minute penalty. He also assisted in Mbappe’s goal — a well-placed low shot from outside the area.


Mbappe had scored only once in the team’s last six matches across all competitions, and twice in the last nine games. “He played very well, was active and was as dangerous as always,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kylian Mbappe real madrid la liga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK