Mbappe, Bellingham lead Madrid to 2-0 victory

Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (2nd from left) celebrates his goal with teammates on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe made some peace with Real Madrid’s fans. Mbappe scored in Madrid’s 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish League on Sunday to help ease the pressure on the France star.

Mbappe, who has been criticised by some supporters because of his disappointing performances since joining the Spanish powerhouse this season, found the net in the 38th minute to seal Madrid’s victory at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Mbappe was coming off a lacklustre outing — which included a missed penalty kick — against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Jude Bellingham, also the target of some fans’ criticism for recent poor play, had put Madrid ahead at the Bernabeu by converting a 30th-minute penalty. He also assisted in Mbappe’s goal — a well-placed low shot from outside the area.

Mbappe had scored only once in the team’s last six matches across all competitions, and twice in the last nine games. “He played very well, was active and was as dangerous as always,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

