Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Mbappe

Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Mbappe

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Stockholm
AFP |

“My assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed and the investigation is therefore closed,” prosecutor Marina Chirakova said in a statement

Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Mbappe

Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe leaves the pitch after an injury during the UEFA Champions League football match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Pic/AFP

Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Mbappe
An investigation into alleged rape and sexual assault in Stockholm which Swedish media said targeted Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been closed due to insufficient evidence, the Swedish prosecutor said Thursday. 


The 25-year-old French star visited the Swedish capital October 9-11. Sweden’s prosecution authority announced on October 15 that it was investigating an incident that occurred at an upscale Stockholm hotel on October 10, without mentioning the suspect by name. Several Swedish media outlets identified Mbappe as the suspect. 


Also Read: That's a 'Real' relief!


“My assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed and the investigation is therefore closed,” prosecutor Marina Chirakova said in a statement.

