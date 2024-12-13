“My assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed and the investigation is therefore closed,” prosecutor Marina Chirakova said in a statement

Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe leaves the pitch after an injury during the UEFA Champions League football match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Mbappe x 00:00

An investigation into alleged rape and sexual assault in Stockholm which Swedish media said targeted Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been closed due to insufficient evidence, the Swedish prosecutor said Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old French star visited the Swedish capital October 9-11. Sweden’s prosecution authority announced on October 15 that it was investigating an incident that occurred at an upscale Stockholm hotel on October 10, without mentioning the suspect by name. Several Swedish media outlets identified Mbappe as the suspect.

Also Read: That's a 'Real' relief!

“My assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed and the investigation is therefore closed,” prosecutor Marina Chirakova said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever