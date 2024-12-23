Breaking News
This Mumbai spinner replaces Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India ahead of fourth Test against Australia

This Mumbai spinner replaces Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India ahead of fourth Test against Australia

Updated on: 23 December,2024 05:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fourth match between India and Australia is set to kick start on December December 26 from 5.00 AM

This Mumbai spinner replaces Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India ahead of fourth Test against Australia

Tanush Kotian (Pic: File Pic)

This Mumbai spinner replaces Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India ahead of fourth Test against Australia
Mumbai-based spinner Tanush Kotian has received the maiden call-up for Team India ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia. The fourth match between India and Australia is set to kick start on December December 26 from 5.00 AM.


Also Read: "You have to take 20 wickets": Cheteshwar Pujara reflects on India's bowling weakness


More updates to follow...


