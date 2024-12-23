The fourth match between India and Australia is set to kick start on December December 26 from 5.00 AM
Tanush Kotian (Pic: File Pic)
Mumbai-based spinner Tanush Kotian has received the maiden call-up for Team India ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia. The fourth match between India and Australia is set to kick start on December December 26 from 5.00 AM.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: "You have to take 20 wickets": Cheteshwar Pujara reflects on India's bowling weakness
More updates to follow...