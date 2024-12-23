Mohammed Shami last made his international appearance during the ODI World Cup 2023. According to the BCCI, the pacer made a comeback from his heel surgery during the Ranji Trophy. He was also added to Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy but did not participate in his side's opening match against Delhi

Mohammed Shami (Pic: BCCI)

Listen to this article IND vs AUS Tests: Know why Mohammed Shami can't play the last two Tests x 00:00

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remaining two Test matches against Australia as he has not yet fully matched his match fitness, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Shami last made his international appearance during the ODI World Cup 2023. According to the BCCI, the pacer made a comeback from his heel surgery during the Ranji Trophy.

With the calls for his selection growing, Mohammed Shami featured in all nine matches for Bengal in the concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was also added to Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy but did not participate in his side's opening match against Delhi.

His fitness has been a subject of intense debate and speculation, so much so that India skipper Rohit Sharma had asked the physios at the National Cricket Academy to provide clarity on the matter following the Brisbane Test.

Also Read: Vinod Kambli's health deteriorates, admitted to hospital

Shami had developed swelling in his knees while playing the SMAT, and the clarification in that regard finally came on Monday.

"Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," said the BCCI in a release.

"Shami will continue to undergo targeted strength and conditioning work under the guidance of the medical staff at BCCI's Centre of Excellence and build his bowling loads needed to meet the demands of the longest format of the game. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will depend on the progress of his knee."

The medical team said the veteran fast bowler has fully recovered from the heel injury that kept him out of action after the ODI World Cup.

"The BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence has been working closely with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on his recovery and rehabilitation after his right heel surgery. Shami has completely recovered from this heel problem.

"However, his left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period," the BCCI said.

Shami bowled 43 overs in his comeback game in the Ranji Trophy.

Following that, he played in all nine games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he also "engaged in additional bowling sessions on the sidelines to build his bowling volume in order to get ready for the Test matches."

The 34-year-old has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests, 195 scalps in 101 ODIs and 24 wickets in 23 T20 Internationals.

With India relying heavily on Jasprit Bumrah in Australia, Shami's presence in the bowling attack would have provided a much-needed boost.

(With PTI Inputs)