Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mohammed Shami rested for Bengals Vijay Hazare Trophy opener

Mohammed Shami 'rested' for Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy opener

Updated on: 20 December,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

Concerns have remained about swelling on Shami's knee, which surfaced during the domestic T20 competition

Mohammed Shami 'rested' for Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy opener

Mohammad Shami. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mohammed Shami 'rested' for Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy opener
x
00:00

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami will be rested for Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy opener against Delhi on Saturday in Hyderabad, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced on Thursday.


Shami, who last played for India at the 2023 ODI World Cup, recently returned to domestic cricket after a lengthy injury layoff due to ankle surgery. He has since been recuperating at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. 


While Shami made an impressive comeback taking seven wickets to help Bengal clinch their first win of in this season's Ranji Trophy, he took nine wickets in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.


However, concerns have remained about swelling on his knee, which surfaced during the domestic T20 competition. After the drawn third Test in Brisbane, Rohit Sharma sounded miffed after being persistently asked about an update on Shami's availability.

"I think it's high time somebody from NCA talks about him, where he is rehabbing...Those guys are the ones who need to come up and give us some kind of update."

"I understand he's playing a lot of cricket back home, but there have been some complaints about his knee as well. We won't take any risks unless we are 200% sure about his fitness."

Shami's participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is seen as a key step towards determining his availability for the upcoming international assignments, including the Champions Trophy.

Seamer Mukesh Kumar, who was in Australia as one of the bowling reserves, is also part of the Sudip Kumar Gharami-led Bengal.

Bengal Squad: Sudip Kumar Gharami (captain), Mohammed Shami, Anustup Majumdar, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Karan Lal, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Sumanta Gupta, Subham Chatterjee, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Pradipta Pramanik, Kaushik Maity, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Saksham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohammed shami vijay hazare trophy ranji trophy ODI World Cup 2023 board of control for cricket in india cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK