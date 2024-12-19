Sanju Samson left out of Kerala's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

According to ESPNcricinfo, Samson had written to the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), where he stated the reason behind his unavailability for the camp

Sanju Samson. Pic/AFP

Top India batter Sanju Samson has been left out of Kerala's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy after he failed to participate in the preparatory camp before the tournament, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Earlier in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, Samson led the Kerala squad, where they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the knockouts. Kerala won four of six matches in the tournament.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Samson had written to the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), where he stated the reason behind his unavailability for the camp. However, KCA stuck to their rule of including players in the squad who have taken part in the preparatory camp. Batter Salman Nizar will lead the Kerala squad in the upcoming 50-over domestic tournament after Sachin Baby was ruled out of the tournament as he suffered an injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25.

Recently, Sanju Samson had a bumper T20I tour of South Africa with two centuries. Kerala squad: Salman Nizar (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil NP, Nidheesh MD, Eden Apple Tom, Sharafuddeen, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran, Ajnas M (WK). Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also confirmed that senior batter Manish Pandey will miss the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy since the association has decided to give chances to youngsters.

KSCA selection committee chairman J Abhiram said that they have realised to move on from the players of old and bring in new blood. "We as an association have realised that we need to move on from the players of old and bring in new blood. We cannot live in past glory," Abhiram was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Karnataka squad:

Mayank Agarwal (C), Shreyas Gopal (VC), S Nikin Jose, KV Aneesh, R Smaran, KL Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan Bedare, Abhilash Shetty, Manoj Bhandage, Pravin Dubey, Luvnith Sisodia.

