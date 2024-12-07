Shami’s India kit has already been dispatched to Australia. He will complete Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 assignment and then leave,” the source said

Bengal’s Shami bowls v MP during a Ranji Trophy match. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mohammed Shami set to feature in the last two Tests vs AUS x 00:00

India speedster Mohammed Shami is set to compete in the last two Tests of the ongoing series against Australia with his playing kit already headed Down Under and the fitness clearance from the NCA’s medical team being a “matter of formality”.

While the Brisbane Test (from December 14) could be touch and go for the Bengal veteran, it is a foregone conclusion that he will be seen in Melbourne on Boxing Day (December 26) in the fourth Test.

A source close to the cricketer said that the NCA “fitness certificate” will come very soon.

“Shami’s India kit has already been dispatched to Australia. He will complete Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 assignment and then leave,” the source said.

Shami, 34, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, was forced into the long layoff due to an ankle surgery. Just before his much-anticipated comeback against New Zealand, Shami developed swelling in the knee delaying his return.

Since the knockout round of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is taking place in Bangalore, it is expected that the NCA (National Cricket Academy) medical team head Dr Nitin Patel and Strength and Conditioning trainer Nishant Bordoloi would be assessing him after Bengal finishes its campaign in the National T20 championship.

