Bhuvneshwar Kumar beats Mohammed Shami to the punch with Rs 10.75 crore IPL deal

(L-R) Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

In a surprising turn of events at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a staggering Rs 10.75 crore, surpassing the price of Mohammed Shami, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore on Day 1. The decision by RCB to invest heavily in Bhuvneshwar highlights their faith in his wealth of experience and ability to deliver under pressure.

Bhuvneshwar’s reputation as a swing bowler with exceptional control in both the powerplay and death overs makes him a valuable asset for any IPL franchise.

The 33-year-old pacer’s ability to deliver with the new ball, coupled with his knack for restricting opposition teams in the final overs, makes him a prized addition to RCB’s bowling attack. The franchise, still chasing its maiden IPL title, will look to Bhuvneshwar to lead the pace attack and play a crucial role in the upcoming season.

Despite his obvious skillset, Bhuvneshwar's form in recent years has been somewhat inconsistent. Released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction, Bhuvneshwar’s fluctuating performances prompted the franchise to part ways with him.

His last appearance in the Indian team came in November 2022, and since then, his time on the field has been limited. He most recently participated in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he took just seven wickets in 11 matches, a performance that did not reflect his immense potential.

However, Bhuvneshwar’s IPL pedigree cannot be denied. With over 150 wickets in the IPL, his experience will be invaluable to RCB as they seek to strengthen their bowling unit. His ability to swing the ball both ways and his vast knowledge of the T20 format makes him a vital component of any squad, even in the latter stages of his career.

For the unversed, Bhuvneshwar made history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian fast bowler to achieve the landmark of 300 wickets in T20 cricket. He reached this milestone during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, adding another significant achievement to his illustrious career.