The surprise came when Punjab Kings, the franchise for whom Curran had played from 2019 to 2024, chose not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card

Sam Curran (Pic: X)

Listen to this article From kings to a bargain buy! IPL 2025 auction sees Sam Curran’s salary plummet by 87 percent x 00:00

England all-rounder Sam Curran has made a dramatic shift in his IPL fortunes, as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 2.40 crore on the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah.

ADVERTISEMENT

This deal marks a significant 87 percent pay cut for the 25-year-old, who was one of the most sought-after players in previous seasons.

Curran, who had a base price of INR 2 crore, was not expected to face such a drastic reduction in his auction price, especially after his excellent performances for Punjab Kings in the previous seasons. Despite his impressive all-round abilities, including his skillful bowling in all phases of the game and his ability to score vital runs with the bat, Curran’s valuation has seen a steep decline.

The surprise came when Punjab Kings, the franchise for whom Curran had played from 2019 to 2024, chose not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card. Curran had made his IPL debut with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2019, after being bought for INR 7.2 crore. His debut season was marked by instant success, including a sensational hat-trick against Delhi Capitals, making him one of the youngest players in IPL history to achieve such a feat.

Also Read: Du Plessis, Rahane, Shaw left without bidders on Day 2; RCB snag Krunal Pandya

In the 2023 IPL auction, Curran became one of the most expensive players of the season, with Punjab Kings acquiring him for INR 18.50 crore, making him one of the highest-priced players at that time. His all-round performances, including his effectiveness with the ball in the death overs and his ability to contribute with the bat, had established him as one of the most valuable players in the T20 format. However, despite being a key player for Punjab in the last few years, his auction price this year has seen a steep decline, much to the surprise of many.

Curran’s role in T20 cricket is highly valued, as he is known for his versatility in both the batting and bowling departments. His ability to bowl in all phases of the game – whether in the powerplay, middle overs, or at the death – has made him an indispensable part of many T20 lineups. Moreover, his batting prowess, especially in the lower order, adds further depth to his value as a well-rounded cricketer.

While the exact reasons for Curran’s significant pay cut remain unclear, it is evident that the IPL landscape is shifting, with franchises adjusting their strategies and budgets in the wake of changing dynamics and emerging talent. Despite the lower price tag this time, Curran remains a highly skilled all-rounder, and his acquisition by CSK is seen as a great value buy.