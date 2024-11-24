The bidding for Chahal began with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who took the first step in acquiring the veteran leg-spinner

Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic: BCCI/IPL)

Listen to this article After Arshdeep-Iyer, Punjab Kings now bag Yuzvendra Chahal for a whopping Rs 18 crore x 00:00

Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday made a high-profile move to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a remarkable Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This acquisition has sent ripples through the cricketing world, as it came as a surprise when Rajasthan Royals (RR) chose not to retain the seasoned spinner, despite his impressive performances in recent seasons.

The bidding for Chahal began with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who took the first step in acquiring the veteran leg-spinner. However, the auction soon saw an intense competition, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leading the charge in what turned out to be a fiery bidding war. As the stakes escalated, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with whom Chahal shares a storied history, entered the fray in an attempt to bring him back.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also joined the bidding battle, making the contest even more fierce. Ultimately, Punjab Kings emerged victorious, securing Chahal for a hefty Rs 18 crore.

The 34-year-old spinner has been a prominent figure in the IPL, achieving remarkable milestones. In IPL 2024, Chahal became the first bowler in IPL history to reach 200 wickets, cementing his legacy as one of the league's premier bowlers.

His impressive run did not stop there, as he became the first Indian bowler to claim 350 wickets in T20 cricket, showcasing his dominance in the shortest format of the game.

Chahal's IPL journey began with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he played for several seasons, taking 139 wickets in 113 matches. Despite his success, RCB chose not to retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, which saw Chahal make the switch to Rajasthan Royals.

Over the next three seasons, Chahal proved his worth, picking up 66 wickets and continuing to be a key asset for the team.