Despite KKR appearing close to securing Shami at Rs 9.75 crore, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL 2024 finalists, who clinched the deal at Rs 10 crore

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Mohammed Shami snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore x 00:00

In a thrilling bidding war at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah on Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to secure former Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami for a hefty Rs 10 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran speedster’s journey through the auction table saw an intense battle between multiple franchises, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) initially contesting, before Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also joined in.

Swinging his way to Hyderabad in style 😎🔥



Mohd. Shami is orange 🧡#TataIPL #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/4eDxBwKpDC — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 24, 2024

Despite KKR appearing close to securing Shami at Rs 9.75 crore, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL 2024 finalists, who clinched the deal at Rs 10 crore.

Shami’s presence in the marquee set 2 of the auction immediately drew attention, given his recent form and experience. The right-arm pacer had been in scintillating shape during the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets from just seven games. His remarkable average of 10.70 and an economy rate of 5.26 underscored his lethal performance. Shami also became the first Indian pacer to break Zaheer Khan's record for most wickets in a single World Cup edition, a remarkable feat highlighted by his three five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket performance.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's auction bid rockets to Rs 27 crore, shattering IPL records

However, Shami's fortunes took a turn after the World Cup as he underwent Achilles tendon surgery in February 2024. Following his recovery, he spent several weeks at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. His comeback was eagerly awaited, and Shami made an impressive return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy, where he played for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh. Shami took 4/54 in the first innings and 3/102 in the second to guide Bengal to a thrilling 11-run victory. He also featured in Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener, picking up a solitary wicket in his four-over spell.

Shami's IPL career has seen him represent four different teams. After making his debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013, he played for Delhi Capitals from 2014 to 2018. He then joined Punjab Kings ahead of the 2019 season, where he remained until 2021. In 2022 and 2023, he played for Gujarat Titans, contributing significantly to their pace attack. Although unavailable for the previous IPL season, Shami now returns to the tournament with Sunrisers Hyderabad, adding invaluable experience to their ranks.

The acquisition of Shami bolsters Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling arsenal as they look to mount another serious title challenge in IPL 2025.