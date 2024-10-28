Shami made a return to bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and even bowled at the Indian team nets after they lost the Test series opener to New Zealand

Mohammed Shami. Pic/AFP

Though Mohammed Shami was a notable omission from India’s squad for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to his ongoing ankle injury recovery, there is a likelihood of him joining the team mid-way after making a return to competitive cricket through last two rounds of the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Shami, who’s taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests, made a return to bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and even bowled at the Indian team nets after they lost the Test series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets, where skipper Rohit Sharma had revealed the pacer had a setback in returning to action due to swelling on his knee.

Despite looking gingerly at times with a heavy strapping on his left knee, Shami seemed to have got a little bit of rhythm while bowling to Shubman Gill and a padded-up assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for more than an hour at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 20. The very next day, Shami said at a promotional event at Gurugram that he was 100 per cent pain-free and expressed his keen interest in playing a few domestic matches.

Sources have made IANS understand that if all goes well, Shami will be available for Bengal’s Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka in Bengaluru, starting from November 6 and then against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, commencing from November 13. If he gets the approval of being fully match fit from the decision makers to be a part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shami may link up with the Indian team and possibly be in action from the third game at Brisbane.

“Yes, we have heard that Shami may join the Bengal team for the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, as the side will be coming to Bengaluru, where he’s already training, preparing to his absolute best and doing his bowling practice at the NCA. Everyone around him has been working hard to ensure he hopefully gets to play the game against Karnataka from November 6.”

“The parameters NCA people could observe for him would be around the number of overs he bowls, and how his recovery process is after being out on the field for a day or even after featuring in all four days of the Ranji Trophy games. If all of the processes with regards to him go well, then one probably may see him be with the Indian team from the Brisbane Test happening from December 14-18,” said the source privy to the developments.

Shami, known for picking scalps with his good pace, ability to use the old ball for reverse-swing and have an upright seam position, last played competitive cricket when India played the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final against Australia at Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

He then successfully underwent surgery on February 26 in London this year for solving his right achilles tendon problem and has been at the NCA since then for rehabilitation and recovery programme, followed by a gradual return to bowling.

Shami had played a pivotal role in India's first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018/19, where he picked 16 wickets in four matches at an average of 26.18. Though he didn’t play after the first Test in Adelaide in 2020/21 tour due to a fractured right forearm, India managed to secure an unforgettable 2-1 triumph.

His possible return and addition to the Indian team will be a source of uplifting news for the Rohit Sharma-led side, who suffered a series defeat to New Zealand through a 113-run loss in the second Test at Pune.

With the defeat to New Zealand breaking their streak of 18 consecutive series wins at home, India has to win at least four of its remaining six Tests to keep its hopes of playing the 2025 World Test Championship final alive.

