Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Travis Heads masterful ton propels Australia to strong lead in pink ball Test

Travis Head's masterful ton propels Australia to strong lead in pink-ball Test

Updated on: 07 December,2024 01:20 PM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI

The 30-year-old reached the milestone in just 111 balls, showcasing his aggressive intent with a flurry of 11 boundaries and three sixes

Travis Head’s masterful ton propels Australia to strong lead in pink-ball Test

Australia's Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) on the second day (Pic: AFP)

Travis Head’s masterful ton propels Australia to strong lead in pink-ball Test
Australia's middle-order batter, Travis Head, made a significant mark on Day 2 of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, registering his eighth Test century.


The 30-year-old reached the milestone in just 111 balls, showcasing his aggressive intent with a flurry of 11 boundaries and three sixes. This remarkable innings marked Head’s third century in a day-night Test, underlining his ability to shine under the challenging pink-ball conditions.



Head's century not only added to his growing list of Test hundreds but also saw him break a significant record for the fastest century in day-night Tests. He surpassed his own previous record of 112 balls, which he set against England in Hobart in 2022. This achievement highlights Head’s ability to accelerate in the unique conditions offered by the pink ball, which typically provides more assistance to the bowlers under the lights.

Also Read: Virat Kohli takes the helm, coordinates field changes in Adelaide Test

While Head’s achievement is impressive, it is worth noting that Marnus Labuschagne holds the record for the most centuries in day-night Tests, with four. Nevertheless, Head's performance on Saturday adds to his growing reputation as one of Australia’s most reliable and explosive batters in the longer format.

India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy cricket news sports

