Virat Kohli takes the helm, coordinates field changes in Adelaide Test

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli took charge in the field in a moment of leadership, guiding current captain Rohit Sharma and setting the field to break the opening partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia in Adelaide.

Kohli, known for his energetic and animated presence on the field, took the reins when it came to strategising, offering valuable input during the 17th over of Australia's innings. He had an intense conversation with Rohit Sharma, which led to a series of fielding adjustments.

Kohli didn’t stop there—he sprinted from his slip fielding position to communicate with pacer Mohammed Siraj, offering tactical advice and discussing potential fielding changes to break the partnership.

The day, however, belonged to Australia, as they finished the first day on top, despite losing Usman Khawaja early in the innings. India, after winning the toss and opting to bat, were bowled out for a mere 180 runs. The Indian batting collapse was largely due to Mitchell Starc’s relentless pace and precision, as the Australian pacer claimed career-best figures of 6 for 48. Starc was a menace throughout the day, providing Australia with a dream start by removing India’s opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with the first ball of the match.

Starc’s onslaught left India reeling, with the visitors unable to build substantial partnerships. At the close of play, Australia had reached 86 for 1, with McSweeney unbeaten on 38 from 97 balls and Labuschagne on 20. The hosts were well placed to take advantage of the situation, with India’s bowlers unable to make significant inroads after their batting collapse.

The day-night nature of the second Test presented its usual challenges, especially with the pink ball, which provided ample movement for the bowlers under the lights. After a cautious start to their innings, Australia had to navigate through ten overs of the pink ball at dusk. In that period, India’s bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, tried to exploit the conditions.

Bumrah’s persistence eventually paid off when he found extra movement to dismiss Khawaja (13) with a thick edge that was comfortably caught by Rohit Sharma at slip. The 31-year-old followed it up with three more wickets on the second day, reducing the hosts to 103/3 in 40 overs.