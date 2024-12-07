Faster than light! Did Mohammed Siraj actually bowl the fastest ball in history?

The incident occurred in the 24th over of Australia’s innings, with the speed gun showing an unbelievable reading

Mohammed Siraj (Pic: AFP)

A technical glitch during Day 1 of the Pink-ball Test between India and Australia in Adelaide led to a bizarre moment when Mohammed Siraj’s delivery was mistakenly clocked at a staggering 181.6 km/h.

The incident occurred in the 24th over of Australia’s innings, with the speed gun showing an unbelievable reading. For context, the fastest delivery ever bowled in cricket history is held by Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar, who clocked 161.3 km/h.

The glitch immediately caused a stir on social media, with the video of Siraj’s errant speed reading going viral across various platforms.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the 30-year-old found himself under scrutiny for his on-field behaviour, with two incidents on successive days raising concerns. The first came on the opening day when, after bowling a delivery, Siraj’s frustration got the better of him.

As Marnus Labuschagne moved away from the stumps just before Siraj was about to bowl, he noticed a spectator walking across the sight screen carrying a ‘beer snake’—an extended chain of beer cups, which distracted him.

In reaction to this disruption, Siraj suddenly halted his delivery and angrily threw the ball at the stumps, a clearly inappropriate move. This act of throwing the ball at the stumps near the batter is a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and could lead to disciplinary action against Siraj once the match concludes.

The incident immediately raised questions about Siraj's conduct, especially given the high standards expected of players on the international stage.

On the second day, Siraj again made headlines, this time for his no-look appeal for an LBW against Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia began day two at 86 for 1, with Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah starting the attack for India. In the third over of the day, Siraj bowled a delivery on a good length that caused Labuschagne, who was on 23, to half-forward in defense. The ball struck the batter’s inside edge before deflecting onto his pads.

However, Siraj, with his arms raised in celebration, did not initially appeal to the umpire, instead looking away from the batter as he crossed him. Only after having moved past Labuschagne did Siraj glance back, perhaps realising that the ball had not been cleanly hit.

Umpire Richard Illingworth shook his head, signaling that no dismissal had occurred, and Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, opted not to review the decision, as he was convinced that Labuschagne had nicked the ball before it struck his pads. Replays confirmed that an inside edge had indeed occurred.

Though the no-look appeal did not result in a decision against Labuschagne, it may have further irritated the match referee, especially considering Siraj’s earlier outburst. This unusual celebration raised doubts about Siraj's composure and sportsmanship, drawing attention to the fact that such behavior could be perceived as disrespectful or even unsporting.