Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Siraj credits Bumrah for turnaround

Siraj credits Bumrah for turnaround

Updated on: 03 December,2024 06:12 AM IST  |  Canberra
PTI |

Top

The 30-year-old endured a difficult home season, managing just two wickets in two Tests during India’s disastrous 0-3 loss to New Zealand prior to the tour Down Under, but returned to his best in the opening Test against Australia

Siraj credits Bumrah for turnaround

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Siraj credits Bumrah for turnaround
x
00:00

Back in form with five wickets in India’s brilliant come-from-behind win in the Perth Test against Australia, Mohammed Siraj has credited his senior pace colleague and attack spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for helping him turn things around after an ordinary home series against New Zealand.


The 30-year-old endured a difficult home season, managing just two wickets in two Tests during India’s disastrous 0-3 loss to New Zealand prior to the tour Down Under, but returned to his best in the opening Test against Australia.


Also Read: Remarkably patient


Siraj said it was a chat with stand-in skipper and No. 1 ranked Test bowler Bumrah prior to the tour that helped him make a comeback in the series-opener in Perth where India recovered from a first innings collapse to 150 for a massive 295-run triumph.

“I always keep talking to Jassi bhai [Bumrah],” Siraj said after India’s six-wicket win over Australian Prime Minister’s XI in a practice match here on Sunday.

“Even before the first match, I spoke with him about what I was going through. And he just told me one thing — don’t run after [chase] wickets, just keep bowling consistently in one area and enjoy your bowling. If you still don’t get wickets, then come and ask me,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Mohammed Siraj jasprit bumrah India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK