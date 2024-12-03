The 30-year-old endured a difficult home season, managing just two wickets in two Tests during India’s disastrous 0-3 loss to New Zealand prior to the tour Down Under, but returned to his best in the opening Test against Australia

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AFP

Back in form with five wickets in India’s brilliant come-from-behind win in the Perth Test against Australia, Mohammed Siraj has credited his senior pace colleague and attack spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for helping him turn things around after an ordinary home series against New Zealand.

Siraj said it was a chat with stand-in skipper and No. 1 ranked Test bowler Bumrah prior to the tour that helped him make a comeback in the series-opener in Perth where India recovered from a first innings collapse to 150 for a massive 295-run triumph.

“I always keep talking to Jassi bhai [Bumrah],” Siraj said after India’s six-wicket win over Australian Prime Minister’s XI in a practice match here on Sunday.

“Even before the first match, I spoke with him about what I was going through. And he just told me one thing — don’t run after [chase] wickets, just keep bowling consistently in one area and enjoy your bowling. If you still don’t get wickets, then come and ask me,” he added.

