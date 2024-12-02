The duo went head-to-head in what seemed like a personal preparation for the upcoming matches

Kohli-Bumrah at nets (Pic: Screengrab/X)

Kohli-Bumrah ditch pink-ball practice match, lock horns in fiery net session: WATCH

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, standout performers in India's commanding 295-run victory over Australia in the opening Test at Perth, were conspicuously absent from the two-day pink-ball practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI.

The duo chose to skip the second day of the tour match after the first day was completely washed out due to the weather. Instead, they were spotted engaged in an intense net session at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. They went head-to-head in what seemed like a personal preparation for the upcoming matches.

In a viral video, Bumrah, who played a crucial role in India's dominant win at the Optus Stadium, was seen bowling to Kohli, who had recently regained his rhythm with a magnificent 30th Test century. Despite their absence from the practice match, the Indian contingent showed promising performances, with young pacer Harshit Rana emerging as a standout with the ball.

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah in nets at Canberra.

Rana’s impressive figures of 4/44 were crucial in keeping the Prime Minister’s XI in check, while Shubman Gill, having battled injury concerns, responded with a calm and composed half-century, easing any fears over his fitness for the Adelaide Test.

Gill, in particular, was a highlight of the game, demonstrating that his fractured left thumb had fully healed. His stylish square cut-off seamer Mahli Beardman was an early indicator of his form, and he continued to punish both pacers and spinners with seven boundaries. He retired after facing 62 balls, having accumulated 50 runs, a crucial contribution that further reinforced his readiness for the upcoming Test. His aggressive yet composed approach at the crease was a reassurance to the Indian camp ahead of the pivotal Adelaide Test.

In contrast to Gill’s confident display, India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener due to injury, struggled in his brief stint at the crease. He came in at number four, having dropped himself down the order as part of the team’s strategy. However, his stay was short-lived, as he was dismissed for just 1 run, edging a delivery to the slips under the evening lights. Rohit’s limited game time might have been a concern, but it was clear that the team was prioritizing his long-term fitness and preparation for future matches.

The match itself was a 46-over affair per side, and India dominated proceedings after easily surpassing the Prime Minister’s XI's total of 240. The Indian team finished the allotted overs with a total of 257/5, further cementing their strong position in the match.

The top-order showed resilience, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 45 runs off 59 balls and Nitish Kumar Reddy contributing a quick-fire 42 runs off 32 balls, both of whom were facing the pink ball for the first time in a professional match.

(With PTI inputs)