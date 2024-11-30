Breaking News
"We don’t want this guy full of confidence": Border on Virat Kohli

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Kohli, who had not scored a Test century in 18 months, roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings as India secured a thumping 295-run victory over the hosts

Virat Kohli and Allan Border

Former Australia captain Allan Border has expressed his disappointment over the team’s inability to contain Virat Kohli during the first Test in Perth and feels that can potentially cost the hosts the five-match series.


Kohli, who had not scored a Test century in 18 months, roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings as India secured a thumping 295-run victory over the hosts. “I was really disappointed in the way we let Kohli roll on to a hundred without much resistance,” Border told SEN radio on Friday morning.


“We don’t want this guy full of confidence for the rest of the series.”

Border also questioned the tactics of skipper Pat Cummins, suggesting they allowed Kohli to regain his rhythm after his struggles against New Zealand in the recent home series. Kohli’s century marked his seventh ton on Australian soil.

