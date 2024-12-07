Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bradmans Bowral to Dons Adelaide

Bradman’s Bowral to Don’s Adelaide

Updated on: 07 December,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sandipan Banerjee | sports@mid-day.com

The route itself was stunning, cutting through the rolling hills and lush green countryside of New South Wales.

The signage at Bowral Station in New South Wales. Pic/Sourav Roy

A recent journey from Canberra to Adelaide wasn’t just about moving between two cities—it was a step into the past, a chance to brush against the legacy of Sir Donald Bradman. After covering India’s two-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, I boarded a train to Sydney, where I had a connecting flight to Adelaide.


The route itself was stunning, cutting through the rolling hills and lush green countryside of New South Wales. But the highlight of this journey was the stop at Bowral, the charming little town where the greatest cricketer of all time spent his formative years.


Sir Don Bradman
Sir Don Bradman


The train pulled into Bowral station and immediately, the town’s connection to Bradman was palpable. Just a short distance away stands the Bradman Museum and International Cricket Hall of Fame, a shrine for cricket lovers worldwide. Bowral is where a young Don Bradman, who moved here at the age of three, began his cricketing journey, unknowingly laying the foundation for a legacy that would redefine the game.

Bowral, with its serene ambiance, seemed worlds away from the high-octane action of modern cricket. Yet, it was in these tranquil surroundings that Bradman’s unmatched talent was nurtured. At his childhood home at 52 Shepherd Street, the young Don would spend hours hitting a golf ball with a cricket stump against a water tank—an improvised practice that perfected his incredible hand-eye coordination.

Also Read: India dismantled by Starc's unstoppable pace

Today, the museum celebrates this legacy, not just as a tribute to Sir Don but as an ode to the history and evolution of cricket itself. Exhibits detail everything from Bradman’s humble beginnings to his monumental achievements, including his awe-inspiring Test batting average of 99.94. The museum is a must-visit for any cricket enthusiast, offering a unique insight into both the man and the game he so thoroughly dominated.

As the train rolled out of Bowral, I couldn’t help but imagine the boy who once roamed its streets, destined to become the pride of Australia. My journey continued to Adelaide, where Bradman spent the most of his professional career, representing South Australia and gracing the hallowed turf of Adelaide Oval.

Walking through the venue’s historic stands and past its famous scoreboard, it’s impossible to ignore his enduring presence. Bradman’s connection to Adelaide isn’t just in its archives—it’s alive in every match, every cheer, every boundary scored on its picturesque turf.

