Vinod Kambli's most recent public appearance was during the inauguration of their late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial. This is not the first time Vinod Kambli has had struggles in his personal life. However, the former cricketer came into the spotlight a few months ago after a video of him went viral on social media platforms

Vinod Kambli (Pic: X/@ians_india)

Listen to this article Vinod Kambli's health deteriorates, admitted to hospital x 00:00

Former Team India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been hospitalized. According to an X post by IANS, Vinod Kambli has been admitted to Akriti Hospital in Thane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinod Kambli's most recent public appearance was during the inauguration of their late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial. The inauguration took place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Along with Vinod Kambli, his childhood friend and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was also present at the event.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and other cricketer also made their appearances at the inauguration event at Shivaji Park.

This is not the first time Vinod Kambli has had struggles in his personal life. However, the former cricketer came into the spotlight a few months ago after a video of him went viral on social media platforms.

Also Read: This Mumbai spinner replaces Ravichandran Ashwin in Team India ahead of fourth Test against Australia

In the video, Vinod Kambli was struggling to walk, after which the passers-by came to his rescue.

Making his Test debut for India on January 29, 1993, the swashbuckler played 17 Test matches in which he scored 1,084 runs. He also donned the ODI jersey in 104 matches. Kambli accumulated 2,477 runs in the 50-over format.

Earlier, there were talks about Vinod Kambli being a more talented and gifted player than Sachin Tendulkar. But because of his inconsistencies and poor form, the left-hander was unable to cement his place in the national side.

Late Australian Shane Warne against whom many world-class batsmen used to struggle scoring runs, Vinod Kambli was the man who used to smash boundaries with ease.

On November 29, 2013, the former cricketer was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after he suffered a heart attack. While he was driving from Chembur to Bandra, he suddenly stopped the car. A policewoman, Sujata Patil who was on duty there noticed that he was unable to drive following which she took him to the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty on two of his blocked arteries.