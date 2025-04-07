Asian stock markets witnessed a major sell-off on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs. The markets opened with heavy selling pressure, reflecting growing fears over the impact of the tariffs on global trade and economic growth

Rahul Gandhi addresses the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Patna, on Monday. Pic/X

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Donald Trump over the stock market situation and said that the United States (US) President has caused the stock market to tumble.

“The US President has led to a tumble in the stock market. Less than 1 per cent of the people here have their money invested in the stock market, which means the stock market is not a field for you. Unlimited money is made in it, but you don't get the benefit of it," the Congress lawmaker remarked while addressing the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Patna.

According to news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi also spoke on the treatment of weaker sections of society, describing them as second-class citizens.

"People say that the Constitution was drafted in 1947. However, I believe that this Constitution is thousands of years old, and it includes the thoughts of Ambedkar ji, Pule ji, Gandhi ji, Nehru ji, Guru Nanak ji and Kabir. The Constitution contains the thoughts of those whom India respects," he added.

The Congress leader also remembered former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, stating that both revered truth, ANI reported.

"I was asked a question about what your great-grandfather Nehru ji was like and what you learned from him. In the room where I was sitting, there was a picture of not only Nehru ji but also Mahatma Gandhi ji. Looking at that picture, only one thought came to my mind: that both these people loved the truth," the LoP said.

According to ANI, Rahul Gandhi also vowed that the Congress would demolish the "fake barrier" of the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly Election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last state polls took place in October-November 2020, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (United) alliance emerged victorious.

(With ANI inputs)