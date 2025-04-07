Breaking News
Ektaa Kapoor wishes her father Jeetendra Kapoor a 'super year' as he turns 83

Updated on: 07 April,2025 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Legendary Bollywood star Jeetendra turned 83 on Monday. Commemorating the special day, his producer daughter Ektaa Kapoor wished her strength a super year ahead

Ektaa Kapoor

Legendary Bollywood star Jeetendra turned 83 on Monday. Commemorating the special day, his producer daughter Ektaa Kapoor wished her strength a super year ahead. 


The filmmaker took to her Instagram and dropped a few snippets of Jeetandra's birthday celebration. The clip featured the 'Thanedaar' actor surrounded by his loved ones blowing the candle and cutting his birthday cake. Later, he feeds the cake to his better half, Shobha Kapoor.


Sharing the post on her IG, Ektaa wished her doting dad in the caption saying, "Bday boy!!!!! MY strength !!!!!! Have a super year".


The video also included some black-and-white glimpses of Jeetendra from his younger days. We could also see some precious moments of the birthday star with her daughter Ektaa and her son, Ravie Kapoor.

In the backdrop, Ektaa added the mix of Govinda's film "Hero. No 1."

 
 
 
 
 
The veteran actor celebrated his birthday surrounded by close friends and family. The guest list included names such as screenwriter and author Mushtaq Sheikh, actress Anita Hassanandani, actor Samir Soni, and actress Neelam Kothari, among several others.

Ektaa's other post showed her facing the camera with Jeetendra, Anita, Mushtaq, and another friend. The producer captioned the post, "Bday boy n us".

Jeetendra looked absolutely dapper at 83 in a pastel pink blazer during the celebration.

Refreshing your memory, Jeetendra stepped into acting with the 1964 film "Geet Gaya Patharon Ne", after which he went on to become a part of around 200 films.

Some of his most memorable releases include "Himmatwala", "Dharam Veer", "Parichay", "Tohfa", "Caravan", "Aulad", and "Sindoor".

He is also remembered for his iconic songs such as "Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq" from "Farz", "Tohfa, Tohfa, Tohfa" from "Tohfa", "Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam" from "Humjoli", "Chadhti Jawani" from "Caravan", and "Naino Mein Sapna" from "Himmatwala", to name just a few.

